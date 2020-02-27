Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Novavax (NVAX), Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Novavax (NVAX), Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) and CareDx (CDNA) with bullish sentiments.

Novavax (NVAX)

In a report released today, Vernon Bernardino from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Novavax, with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 32.1% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Citius Pharmaceuticals, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Achieve Life Sciences.

Novavax has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.38, which is a 100.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.50 price target.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Buy rating on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $215.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $84.52, close to its 52-week low of $74.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 38.7% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, and Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals with a $181.20 average price target, representing an 115.7% upside. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

CareDx (CDNA)

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on CareDx, with a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 46.4% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Stealth Biotherapeutics.

CareDx has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $53.00.

