Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Novavax (NVAX), Forty Seven (FTSV)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Novavax (NVAX) and Forty Seven (FTSV) with bullish sentiments.

Novavax (NVAX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Vernon Bernardino initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Novavax today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.82, close to its 52-week low of $3.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 34.5% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Miragen Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Novavax is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $17.38, which is an 89.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

Forty Seven (FTSV)

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Forty Seven, with a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.78, close to its 52-week high of $49.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.0% and a 39.9% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Zomedica Pharmaceuticals, and ThermoGenesis Holdings.

Forty Seven has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $46.75, representing a 0.3% upside. In a report issued on January 7, Roth Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

