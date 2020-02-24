Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM), CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM) and CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) with bullish sentiments.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM)

In a report released today, Ritu Baral from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on NGM Biopharmaceuticals, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Baral is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.4% and a 52.6% success rate. Baral covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Milestone Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for NGM Biopharmaceuticals with a $27.00 average price target, implying a 22.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX)

In a report released today, Boris Peaker from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on CytomX Therapeutics. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.17, close to its 52-week low of $5.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Peaker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 43.3% success rate. Peaker covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and Emergent Biosolutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for CytomX Therapeutics with a $15.67 average price target, representing an 113.5% upside. In a report released today, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.