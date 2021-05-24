Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM), Antares Pharma (ATRS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM), Antares Pharma (ATRS) and Medtronic (MDT) with bullish sentiments.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals received a Buy rating and a $22.00 price target from Raymond James analyst Steven Seedhouse today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.81, close to its 52-week low of $14.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 42.2% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.20, implying an 86.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Antares Pharma (ATRS)

Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur maintained a Buy rating on Antares Pharma today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -2.7% and a 43.7% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

Antares Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.00, implying a 21.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 10, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

Medtronic (MDT)

In a report released today, Jayson Bedford from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Medtronic. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $128.10, close to its 52-week high of $132.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.9% and a 71.8% success rate. Bedford covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Merit Medical Systems, and Tandem Diabetes Care.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Medtronic with a $138.13 average price target, implying a 7.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $141.00 price target.

