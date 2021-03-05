Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Neurocrine (NBIX), Dynavax (DVAX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Neurocrine (NBIX), Dynavax (DVAX) and Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX) with bullish sentiments.

Neurocrine (NBIX)

Robert W. Baird analyst Brian Skorney maintained a Buy rating on Neurocrine on February 5 and set a price target of $117.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $92.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Skorney is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.2% and a 51.5% success rate. Skorney covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Intellia Therapeutics, and Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Neurocrine is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $122.27, implying a 29.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 1, Raymond James also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $163.00 price target.

Dynavax (DVAX)

In a report issued on February 24, Matt Phipps from William Blair assigned a Buy rating to Dynavax. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.0% and a 36.5% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Dynavax with a $16.67 average price target, implying a 98.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 22, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX)

William Blair analyst Myles Minter maintained a Buy rating on Karuna Therapeutics on February 25. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $117.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Minter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 23.1% and a 55.1% success rate. Minter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Minerva Neurosciences, and Silence Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Karuna Therapeutics with a $153.29 average price target, representing a 26.7% upside. In a report issued on February 26, Mizuho Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

