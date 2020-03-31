Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Neovasc (NVCN), Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (BHVN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Neovasc (NVCN), Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (BHVN) and Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) with bullish sentiments.

Neovasc (NVCN)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Jason Mills maintained a Buy rating on Neovasc yesterday and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.60, close to its 52-week low of $1.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Mills is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 62.8% success rate. Mills covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Staar Surgical Company, and Merit Medical Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Neovasc.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (BHVN)

In a report released yesterday, Sumant Kulkarni from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.31, close to its 52-week low of $26.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Kulkarni is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 38.1% success rate. Kulkarni covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Intra-Cellular Therapies, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $64.25, implying a 92.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 23, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)

In a report released yesterday, John Newman from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Seres Therapeutics, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 41.1% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Seres Therapeutics with a $8.67 average price target, representing a 152.0% upside. In a report issued on March 16, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

