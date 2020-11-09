Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Mylan (MYL), NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Mylan (MYL) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM) with bullish sentiments.

Mylan (MYL)

Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur maintained a Buy rating on Mylan yesterday and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -4.1% and a 40.6% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, and Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Mylan has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.83.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM)

Raymond James analyst Steven Seedhouse initiated coverage with a Buy rating on NGM Biopharmaceuticals yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 45.1% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NGM Biopharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $33.00.

