Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Mustang Bio (MBIO), Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Mustang Bio (MBIO) and Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX) with bullish sentiments.

Mustang Bio (MBIO)

Oppenheimer analyst Mark Breidenbach maintained a Buy rating on Mustang Bio yesterday and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 45.5% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Arvinas Holding Company.

Mustang Bio has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX)

Oppenheimer analyst Matthew Biegler maintained a Buy rating on Turning Point Therapeutics yesterday and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $60.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Biegler is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 24.8% and a 48.0% success rate. Biegler covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aptose Biosciences, Homology Medicines, and Fate Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Turning Point Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $79.33.

