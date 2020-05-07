Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Monopar Therapeutics Inc (MNPR), Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Monopar Therapeutics Inc (MNPR) and Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS) with bullish sentiments.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc (MNPR)

JonesTrading analyst Soumit Roy reiterated a Buy rating on Monopar Therapeutics Inc today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.74, close to its 52-week low of $4.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 44.0% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, and Aeglea Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Monopar Therapeutics Inc is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $42.00.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS)

In a report released today, Matthew Cross from JonesTrading maintained a Buy rating on Syros Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Cross is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.7% and a 34.1% success rate. Cross covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Catalyst Biosciences, and Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Syros Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $11.33.

