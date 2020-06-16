Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Momenta Pharma (MNTA), Otonomy (OTIC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Momenta Pharma (MNTA), Otonomy (OTIC) and Motus Gi Holdings (MOTS) with bullish sentiments.

Momenta Pharma (MNTA)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao reiterated a Buy rating on Momenta Pharma today and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.65, close to its 52-week high of $37.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 53.6% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Momenta Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $45.00, which is a 48.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Otonomy (OTIC)

In a report released today, Oren Livnat from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Otonomy, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 46.2% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Otonomy has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.00, a 180.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Motus Gi Holdings (MOTS)

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Motus Gi Holdings, with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.8% and a 49.2% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Motus Gi Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $4.30.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on MOTS: