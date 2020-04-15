Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Moleculin Biotech (MBRX), Axonics Modulation Technologies (AXNX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Moleculin Biotech (MBRX) and Axonics Modulation Technologies (AXNX) with bullish sentiments.

Moleculin Biotech (MBRX)

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy assigned a Buy rating to Moleculin Biotech today and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.34.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -7.7% and a 32.2% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Actinium Pharmaceuticals, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Moleculin Biotech with a $2.50 average price target, a 92.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 2, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Axonics Modulation Technologies (AXNX)

In a report released today, Michael Matson from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Axonics Modulation Technologies, with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $29.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 53.0% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Merit Medical Systems.

Axonics Modulation Technologies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $43.00, a 53.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on AXNX: