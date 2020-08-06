Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Moderna (MRNA), Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Moderna (MRNA) and Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC) with bullish sentiments.

Moderna (MRNA)

Chardan Capital analyst Geulah Livshits reiterated a Buy rating on Moderna today and set a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $75.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Livshits is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 42.3% and a 73.9% success rate. Livshits covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Moderna is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $92.15, representing a 18.9% upside. In a report issued on July 22, Jefferies also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson maintained a Buy rating on Bicycle Therapeutics today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -6.4% and a 39.7% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Bicycle Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.63, a 45.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

