Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX), Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) and Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX) with bullish sentiments.

Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX)

In a report released today, Soumit Roy from JonesTrading reiterated a Buy rating on Mirati Therapeutics. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $180.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 34.7% and a 55.9% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Actinium Pharmaceuticals, and Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Mirati Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $199.82, representing a 10.6% upside. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $210.00 price target.

Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX)

Leerink Partners analyst Andrew Berens maintained a Buy rating on Turning Point Therapeutics today and set a price target of $116.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $102.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Berens is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 68.3% success rate. Berens covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, and Mirati Therapeutics.

Turning Point Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $105.60, implying a 2.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

