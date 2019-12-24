Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Microbot Medical (MBOT), Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Microbot Medical (MBOT), Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC) and CytoDyn (CYDY) with bullish sentiments.

Microbot Medical (MBOT)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Microbot Medical today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 50.1% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

Microbot Medical has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.00.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein reiterated a Buy rating on Fulcrum Therapeutics today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.48, close to its 52-week high of $17.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 49.8% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Fulcrum Therapeutics with a $21.00 average price target.

CytoDyn (CYDY)

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on CytoDyn, with a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -10.9% and a 37.9% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Stealth Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CytoDyn is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.50.

