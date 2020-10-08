Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Microbot Medical (MBOT), Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Microbot Medical (MBOT), Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP) and Kaleido Biosciences (KLDO) with bullish sentiments.

Microbot Medical (MBOT)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Microbot Medical, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.1% and a 51.0% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

Microbot Medical has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.00.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein maintained a Buy rating on Corbus Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.21, close to its 52-week low of $1.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 44.2% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $2.24.

Kaleido Biosciences (KLDO)

In a report released yesterday, John Newman from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Kaleido Biosciences, with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.5% and a 44.2% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kaleido Biosciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.50.

