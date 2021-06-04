Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Mesoblast (MESO), Fate Therapeutics (FATE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Mesoblast (MESO) and Fate Therapeutics (FATE) with bullish sentiments.

Mesoblast (MESO)

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Mesoblast, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.21, close to its 52-week low of $6.67.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 37.6% and a 45.0% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, SELLAS Life Sciences Group, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mesoblast is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.00, implying a 135.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

Fate Therapeutics (FATE)

Mizuho Securities analyst Mara Goldstein maintained a Buy rating on Fate Therapeutics today and set a price target of $109.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $69.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 34.4% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Fate Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $112.29, which is a 67.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 24, Jefferies also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $145.00 price target.

