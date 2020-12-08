Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Mesoblast (MESO), Cantel Medical (CMD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Mesoblast (MESO) and Cantel Medical (CMD) with bullish sentiments.

Mesoblast (MESO)

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy assigned a Buy rating to Mesoblast yesterday and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.87.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.6% and a 53.8% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and Interpace Diagnostics Group.

Mesoblast has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.50.

Cantel Medical (CMD)

In a report released today, Michael Matson from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Cantel Medical, with a price target of $84.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $74.60, close to its 52-week high of $79.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 65.5% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Cardiovascular Systems.

Cantel Medical has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $77.00.

