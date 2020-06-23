Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN), Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) and Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX) with bullish sentiments.

Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN)

In a report released today, Debjit Chattopadhyay from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Mersana Therapeutics, with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $23.11, close to its 52-week high of $23.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 53.8% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, and Molecular Partners AG.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mersana Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.60, which is a 2.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 11, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX)

In a report released today, Naureen Quibria from Maxim Group assigned a Buy rating to Onconova Therapeutics, with a price target of $1.25. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.62, close to its 52-week low of $0.10.

Onconova Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.52, which is a 139.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 15, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $2.00 price target.

