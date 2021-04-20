Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN), AstraZeneca (AZN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN), AstraZeneca (AZN) and Arcus Biosciences (RCUS) with bullish sentiments.

Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN)

Leerink Partners analyst Jonathan Chang maintained a Buy rating on Mersana Therapeutics on April 16 and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Chang is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 28.1% and a 48.5% success rate. Chang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Karyopharm Therapeutics, Revolution Medicines, and Harpoon Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Mersana Therapeutics with a $25.50 average price target, implying a 53.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Robert W. Baird also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

AstraZeneca (AZN)

In a report issued on April 16, Andrew Berens from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on AstraZeneca. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $51.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Berens is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 55.6% success rate. Berens covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

AstraZeneca has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $66.00, representing a 27.8% upside. In a report issued on April 7, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Arcus Biosciences (RCUS)

In a report released yesterday, Geoff Porges from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Arcus Biosciences. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Porges is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 48.1% success rate. Porges covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Theravance Biopharma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Arcus Biosciences with a $47.00 average price target, a 43.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

