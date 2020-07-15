Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Medtronic (MDT), SCYNEXIS (SCYX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Medtronic (MDT) and SCYNEXIS (SCYX) with bullish sentiments.

Medtronic (MDT)

Needham analyst Michael Matson reiterated a Buy rating on Medtronic today and set a price target of $113.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $96.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 56.9% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Medtronic with a $111.16 average price target, which is a 16.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 2, Credit Suisse also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $117.00 price target.

SCYNEXIS (SCYX)

Needham analyst Alan Carr reiterated a Buy rating on SCYNEXIS today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Carr is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 42.3% success rate. Carr covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

SCYNEXIS has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.38, implying a 539.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

