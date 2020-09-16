Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Medtronic (MDT), Cigna (CI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Medtronic (MDT), Cigna (CI) and Arena Pharma (ARNA) with bullish sentiments.

Medtronic (MDT)

Credit Suisse analyst Matt Miksic maintained a Buy rating on Medtronic on September 13. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $108.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Miksic is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 67.7% success rate. Miksic covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Medtronic has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $116.35, implying a 7.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 8, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $123.00 price target.

Cigna (CI)

Credit Suisse analyst A.J. Rice maintained a Buy rating on Cigna today and set a price target of $260.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $169.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Rice is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 56.6% success rate. Rice covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Genesis Healthcare, Acadia Healthcare, and Community Health.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cigna with a $247.60 average price target, implying a 46.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 11, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $247.00 price target.

Arena Pharma (ARNA)

Credit Suisse analyst Martin Auster maintained a Buy rating on Arena Pharma today and set a price target of $87.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $70.01, close to its 52-week high of $70.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Auster is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 52.8% success rate. Auster covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Arena Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $83.18, a 20.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 14, J.P. Morgan also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $71.00 price target.

