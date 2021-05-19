Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Medicinova (MNOV), iTeos Therapeutics (ITOS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Medicinova (MNOV) and iTeos Therapeutics (ITOS) with bullish sentiments.

Medicinova (MNOV)

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy reiterated a Buy rating on Medicinova yesterday and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.14, close to its 52-week low of $3.87.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.5% and a 39.1% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, SELLAS Life Sciences Group, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Medicinova is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.00.

iTeos Therapeutics (ITOS)

In a report released today, Daina Graybosch from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on iTeos Therapeutics, with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $23.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Graybosch is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 42.6% success rate. Graybosch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Silverback Therapeutics, Molecular Partners AG, and Bolt Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for iTeos Therapeutics with a $45.80 average price target, which is an 83.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, H.C. Wainwright also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

