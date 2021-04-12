Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: McKesson (MCK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and McKesson (MCK) with bullish sentiments.

McKesson (MCK)

In a report issued on February 3, Eric Coldwell from Robert W. Baird reiterated a Buy rating on McKesson, with a price target of $235.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $190.87, close to its 52-week high of $198.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Coldwell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 64.3% success rate. Coldwell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as AmerisourceBergen, Quest Diagnostics, and Cardinal Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on McKesson is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $219.22, implying a 15.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 1, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $210.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.