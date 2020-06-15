Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA), Viela Bio (VIE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA) and Viela Bio (VIE) with bullish sentiments.

Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA)

In a report issued on June 12, David Nierengarten from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on Magenta Therapeutics, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Nierengarten is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.7% and a 56.7% success rate. Nierengarten covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Springworks Therapeutics, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Magenta Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.00, representing a 58.1% upside. In a report issued on June 8, Goldman Sachs also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $15.00 price target.

Viela Bio (VIE)

In a report issued on June 11, Laura Chico from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Viela Bio, with a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $46.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Chico is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.0% and a 51.0% success rate. Chico covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Viela Bio has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $64.83, a 18.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 3, Cowen & Co. also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $73.00 price target.

