Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL), NuVasive (NUVA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) and NuVasive (NUVA) with bullish sentiments.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL)

In a report released yesterday, Edward Nash from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $198.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $73.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Nash is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 39.1% success rate. Nash covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Galmed Pharmaceuticals, Akero Therapeutics, and Theratechnologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals with a $180.40 average price target, a 134.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $134.00 price target.

NuVasive (NUVA)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kyle Rose maintained a Buy rating on NuVasive yesterday and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $56.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 45.1% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Smith & Nephew Snats, and Obalon Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NuVasive is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $71.78, implying a 27.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, Robert W. Baird also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $66.00 price target.

