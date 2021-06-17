Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: MacroGenics (MGNX), Motus Gi Holdings (MOTS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on MacroGenics (MGNX), Motus Gi Holdings (MOTS) and Aprea Therapeutics (APRE) with bullish sentiments.

MacroGenics (MGNX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Robert Burns reiterated a Buy rating on MacroGenics today and set a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $20.86, close to its 52-week low of $18.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 40.1% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Turning Point Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MacroGenics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $37.14, implying an 80.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 7, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Motus Gi Holdings (MOTS)

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Motus Gi Holdings, with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 61.6% and a 54.9% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings, Interpace Diagnostics Group, and Vaccitech Plc Sponsored ADR.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Motus Gi Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2.24.

Aprea Therapeutics (APRE)

In a report released today, Esther Hong from Berenberg Bank reiterated a Buy rating on Aprea Therapeutics, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.38, close to its 52-week low of $3.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Hong is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.7% and a 38.1% success rate. Hong covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Aldeyra Therapeutics, and Axsome Therapeutics.

Aprea Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.67.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.