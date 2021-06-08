Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: MacroGenics (MGNX), Merus (MRUS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on MacroGenics (MGNX), Merus (MRUS) and Fate Therapeutics (FATE) with bullish sentiments.

MacroGenics (MGNX)

In a report issued on June 6, Jonathan Chang from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on MacroGenics, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Chang is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.7% and a 42.5% success rate. Chang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Harpoon Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MacroGenics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $37.75, representing a 39.5% upside. In a report released yesterday, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

Merus (MRUS)

In a report released yesterday, Andrew Berens from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Merus, with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Berens is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 60.2% success rate. Berens covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Global Blood Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Merus with a $28.75 average price target, which is a 31.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Citigroup also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $31.00 price target.

Fate Therapeutics (FATE)

In a report issued on June 4, Daina Graybosch from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Fate Therapeutics. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $77.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Graybosch is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 38.0% success rate. Graybosch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc., Silverback Therapeutics, and Molecular Partners AG.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fate Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $110.67, a 46.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 24, Jefferies also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $145.00 price target.

