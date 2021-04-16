Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Lyra Therapeutics (LYRA), Chinook Therapeutics (KDNY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Lyra Therapeutics (LYRA) and Chinook Therapeutics (KDNY) with bullish sentiments.

Lyra Therapeutics (LYRA)

In a report issued on April 12, Tim Lugo from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Lyra Therapeutics. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.56, close to its 52-week low of $8.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Lugo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.9% and a 48.5% success rate. Lugo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Aclaris Therapeutics, and Travere Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Lyra Therapeutics.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Chinook Therapeutics (KDNY)

In a report released yesterday, Matt Phipps from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Chinook Therapeutics. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.4% and a 39.7% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, and Aileron Therapeutics.

Chinook Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.00, implying a 100.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 5, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.