Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Logicbio Therapeutics (LOGC), Krystal Biotech (KRYS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Logicbio Therapeutics (LOGC) and Krystal Biotech (KRYS) with bullish sentiments.

Logicbio Therapeutics (LOGC)

In a report released today, Geulah Livshits from Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Logicbio Therapeutics, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Livshits is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 39.2% and a 70.8% success rate. Livshits covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Logicbio Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.00, representing a 146.9% upside. In a report released today, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Krystal Biotech (KRYS)

William Blair analyst Raju Prasad maintained a Buy rating on Krystal Biotech today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 57.0% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Krystal Biotech with a $84.00 average price target, representing a 109.4% upside. In a report issued on July 29, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $68.00 price target.

