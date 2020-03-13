Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX), Menlo Therapeutics (MNLO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX), Menlo Therapeutics (MNLO) and X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR) with bullish sentiments.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Lineage Cell Therapeutics, with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.68, close to its 52-week low of $0.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -9.7% and a 25.1% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Checkpoint Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Lineage Cell Therapeutics with a $5.00 average price target.

Menlo Therapeutics (MNLO)

In a report released today, Oren Livnat from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Menlo Therapeutics, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.65, close to its 52-week low of $2.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -7.9% and a 34.8% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Taiwan Liposome Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Menlo Therapeutics with a $8.00 average price target, representing a 213.7% upside. In a report issued on March 11, Merrill Lynch also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reiterated a Buy rating on X4 Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.13, close to its 52-week low of $7.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -12.4% and a 24.3% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Trillium Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for X4 Pharmaceuticals with a $23.00 average price target, which is a 185.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Canaccord Genuity also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

