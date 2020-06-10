Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Kindred Biosciences (KIN), Gilead Sciences (GILD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Kindred Biosciences (KIN) and Gilead Sciences (GILD) with bullish sentiments.

Kindred Biosciences (KIN)

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Kindred Biosciences, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.5% and a 37.6% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, IntelGenx Technologies, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Kindred Biosciences with a $10.67 average price target.

Gilead Sciences (GILD)

In a report released today, Hartaj Singh from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Gilead Sciences, with a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $77.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 50.2% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gilead Sciences is a Hold with an average price target of $79.95, a 3.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 26, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

