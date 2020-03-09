Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Kadmon Holdings (KDMN), Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Kadmon Holdings (KDMN), Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK) and Co-Diagnostics (CODX) with bullish sentiments.

Kadmon Holdings (KDMN)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein reiterated a Buy rating on Kadmon Holdings today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 41.0% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kadmon Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.33, which is a 210.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 23, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao reiterated a Buy rating on Outlook Therapeutics today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.75, close to its 52-week low of $0.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 50.3% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Minerva Neurosciences, Amag Pharmaceuticals, and Revance Therapeutics.

Outlook Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.50.

Co-Diagnostics (CODX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on Co-Diagnostics today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.4% and a 41.5% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Stealth Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Co-Diagnostics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.00, which is a 40.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 27, Maxim Group also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

