Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ), Surgery Partners (SGRY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ), Surgery Partners (SGRY) and Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) with bullish sentiments.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

In a report released today, Gary Nachman from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Jazz Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $205.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $168.68, close to its 52-week high of $178.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Nachman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.3% and a 44.1% success rate. Nachman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Bausch Health Companies, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Jazz Pharmaceuticals with a $204.27 average price target, representing a 21.5% upside. In a report issued on April 6, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $186.00 price target.

Surgery Partners (SGRY)

Jefferies analyst Brian Tanquilut maintained a Buy rating on Surgery Partners yesterday and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $42.26, close to its 52-week high of $47.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Tanquilut is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 58.2% success rate. Tanquilut covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Acadia Healthcare, Encompass Health, and Tenet Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Surgery Partners with a $49.33 average price target.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN)

In a report released yesterday, David Steinberg from Jefferies assigned a Buy rating to Supernus Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $30.87, close to its 52-week high of $32.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Steinberg is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 51.6% success rate. Steinberg covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and Horizon Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Supernus Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $37.50.

