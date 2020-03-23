Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ), PRA Health Sciences (PRAH)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) and PRA Health Sciences (PRAH) with bullish sentiments.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

In a report released today, Jason Gerberry from Merrill Lynch maintained a Buy rating on Jazz Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $163.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $99.04, close to its 52-week low of $94.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Gerberry is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -7.2% and a 37.9% success rate. Gerberry covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and Horizon Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Jazz Pharmaceuticals with a $167.00 average price target, implying a 70.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, Bernstein also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $166.00 price target.

PRA Health Sciences (PRAH)

In a report released today, David Windley from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on PRA Health Sciences, with a price target of $89.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $65.63, close to its 52-week low of $63.00.

Windley has an average return of 32.5% when recommending PRA Health Sciences.

According to TipRanks.com, Windley is ranked #11 out of 6153 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for PRA Health Sciences with a $116.40 average price target.

