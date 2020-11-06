Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Invitae (NVTA), Geron (GERN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Invitae (NVTA) and Geron (GERN) with bullish sentiments.

Invitae (NVTA)

In a report released today, Kevin DeGeeter from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Invitae, with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $45.69.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.4% and a 51.0% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Invitae has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $43.75, which is a -2.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on November 3, Leerink Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

Geron (GERN)

Needham analyst Chad Messer assigned a Buy rating to Geron today and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 47.0% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Geron with a $4.67 average price target.

