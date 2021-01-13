Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Intuitive Surgical (ISRG), Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) and Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) with bullish sentiments.

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

In a report released today, Lawrence Keusch from Raymond James upgraded Intuitive Surgical to Buy. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $811.45, close to its 52-week high of $826.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Keusch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 73.5% success rate. Keusch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Becton Dickinson.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Intuitive Surgical with a $696.25 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA)

Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur reiterated a Buy rating on Teva Pharmaceutical today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.3% and a 45.6% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Teva Pharmaceutical with a $10.25 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.