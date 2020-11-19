Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Intersect ENT (XENT), Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Intersect ENT (XENT) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) with bullish sentiments.

Intersect ENT (XENT)

In a report released today, Ryan Zimmerman from BTIG upgraded Intersect ENT to Buy, with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 59.8% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Staar Surgical Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intersect ENT is a Hold with an average price target of $20.80.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

In a report released today, Joseph Stringer from Needham initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Apellis Pharmaceuticals and a price target of $59.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $41.58, close to its 52-week high of $45.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Stringer is ranked #4514 out of 7093 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Apellis Pharmaceuticals with a $56.00 average price target.

