Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Interpace Diagnostics Group (IDXG), Aerie Pharma (AERI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Interpace Diagnostics Group (IDXG) and Aerie Pharma (AERI) with bullish sentiments.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (IDXG)

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Interpace Diagnostics Group, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.15, close to its 52-week high of $8.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 58.8% and a 51.7% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

Interpace Diagnostics Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Aerie Pharma (AERI)

In a report released today, Serge Belanger from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Aerie Pharma, with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 47.6% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aerie Pharma with a $27.25 average price target, implying a 50.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 14, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.