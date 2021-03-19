Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Intec Pharma (NTEC), PDS Biotechnology (PDSB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Intec Pharma (NTEC) and PDS Biotechnology (PDSB) with bullish sentiments.

Intec Pharma (NTEC)

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. analyst Michael Higgins maintained a Buy rating on Intec Pharma today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.43, close to its 52-week low of $2.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 39.5% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Intec Pharma with a $13.00 average price target.

PDS Biotechnology (PDSB)

In a report released today, Leland Gershell from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to PDS Biotechnology, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 45.3% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PDS Biotechnology is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.87, a 64.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

