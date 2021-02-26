Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Insmed (INSM), Personalis (PSNL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Insmed (INSM), Personalis (PSNL) and EKSO BIONICS (EKSO) with bullish sentiments.

Insmed (INSM)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Insmed, with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $37.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 54.2% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Global Blood Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Insmed with a $51.86 average price target, which is a 36.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $43.00 price target.

Personalis (PSNL)

In a report released today, Michael Matson from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Personalis, with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $31.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 70.7% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Cardiovascular Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Personalis is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $44.67, a 31.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

EKSO BIONICS (EKSO)

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on EKSO BIONICS, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 39.6% and a 54.4% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Trillium Therapeutics, Corcept Therapeutics, and Bicycle Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for EKSO BIONICS with a $11.00 average price target.

