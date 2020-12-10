Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Humana (HUM), Puma Biotechnology (PBYI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Humana (HUM) and Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) with bullish sentiments.

Humana (HUM)

In a report released today, Michael Wiederhorn from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Humana, with a price target of $460.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $408.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiederhorn is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.4% and a 75.3% success rate. Wiederhorn covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as The Ensign Group, Community Health, and Addus Homecare.

Humana has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $469.50, which is a 14.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 30, Leerink Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $500.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Puma Biotechnology (PBYI)

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Puma Biotechnology, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.56.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 37.8% and a 55.7% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Aeglea Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Puma Biotechnology with a $11.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.