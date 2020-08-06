Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Humana (HUM), Nevro Crop (NVRO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Humana (HUM), Nevro Crop (NVRO) and Arena Pharma (ARNA) with bullish sentiments.

Humana (HUM)

In a report released today, Stephen Tanal from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Humana, with a price target of $496.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $403.91, close to its 52-week high of $412.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Tanal is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.1% and a 52.1% success rate. Tanal covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Molina Healthcare, 1Life Healthcare, and UnitedHealth.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Humana is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $438.25, an 11.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $440.00 price target.

Nevro Crop (NVRO)

In a report released today, Danielle Antalffy from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Nevro Crop, with a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $137.29, close to its 52-week high of $148.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Antalffy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.3% and a 67.5% success rate. Antalffy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nevro Crop is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $147.14, implying a 10.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $153.00 price target.

Arena Pharma (ARNA)

In a report released today, Joseph Schwartz from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Arena Pharma, with a price target of $91.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $64.43, close to its 52-week high of $69.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 52.8% success rate. Schwartz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Molecular Transport, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, and Protagonist Therapeutics.

Arena Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $81.44, implying a 26.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 22, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

