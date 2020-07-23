Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Homology Medicines (FIXX), Menlo Therapeutics (MNLO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Homology Medicines (FIXX) and Menlo Therapeutics (MNLO) with bullish sentiments.

Homology Medicines (FIXX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Debjit Chattopadhyay reiterated a Buy rating on Homology Medicines yesterday and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.7% and a 55.5% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, and Molecular Partners AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Homology Medicines with a $33.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Menlo Therapeutics (MNLO)

In a report released yesterday, Tim Chiang from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Menlo Therapeutics, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.74, close to its 52-week low of $1.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiang is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 48.7% success rate. Chiang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Menlo Therapeutics with a $6.90 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.