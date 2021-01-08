Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Hologic (HOLX), Argenx Se (ARGX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Hologic (HOLX) and Argenx Se (ARGX) with bullish sentiments.

Argenx Se (ARGX)

Raymond James analyst Danielle Brill maintained a Buy rating on Argenx Se today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $289.02, close to its 52-week high of $312.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Brill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.3% and a 63.3% success rate. Brill covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

Argenx Se has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $297.87, implying a 5.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $307.00 price target.

