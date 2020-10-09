Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: HCA Healthcare (HCA), Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on HCA Healthcare (HCA) and Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) with bullish sentiments.

HCA Healthcare (HCA)

In a report released today, A.J. Rice from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on HCA Healthcare, with a price target of $158.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $134.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Rice is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 59.9% success rate. Rice covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Genesis Healthcare, Acadia Healthcare, and Community Health.

HCA Healthcare has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $145.64, a 4.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)

Piper Sandler analyst David Amsellem maintained a Buy rating on Amneal Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Amsellem is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.6% and a 43.8% success rate. Amsellem covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Bausch Health Companies, and Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Amneal Pharmaceuticals with a $4.63 average price target.

