Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Gritstone Oncology (GRTS), Novavax (NVAX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Gritstone Oncology (GRTS) and Novavax (NVAX) with bullish sentiments.

Gritstone Oncology (GRTS)

Gritstone Oncology received a Buy rating and a $16.00 price target from H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.67, close to its 52-week low of $6.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -8.6% and a 27.7% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Trillium Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gritstone Oncology is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $25.50.

Novavax (NVAX)

In a report released today, Mayank Mamtani from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Novavax, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.8% and a 22.6% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Novavax with a $15.25 average price target, implying a 45.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.50 price target.

