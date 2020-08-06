Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT), Natera (NTRA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) and Natera (NTRA) with bullish sentiments.

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

Oppenheimer analyst Mark Breidenbach maintained a Buy rating on Global Blood Therapeutics yesterday and set a price target of $102.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $67.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 45.9% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Arvinas Holding Company, and Alpine Immune Sciences.

Global Blood Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $110.83, a 58.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 29, Piper Sandler also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

Natera (NTRA)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Max Masucci maintained a Buy rating on Natera yesterday and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $51.20, close to its 52-week high of $51.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Masucci is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 59.4% and a 78.6% success rate. Masucci covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Chembio Diagnostics, Castle Biosciences, and Genetron Holdings.

Natera has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.20.

