Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT), G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) and G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) with bullish sentiments.

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

In a report released today, Mark Breidenbach from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Global Blood Therapeutics, with a price target of $92.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $39.83, close to its 52-week low of $36.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 39.2% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Arvinas Holding Company.

Global Blood Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $76.80.

G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)

In a report released today, Chad Messer from Needham assigned a Buy rating to G1 Therapeutics, with a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $19.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 42.6% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Mereo Biopharma Group Plc, Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, and Aeglea Biotherapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $53.00, a 159.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

