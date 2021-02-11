Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Genfit SA (GNFT), Innate Pharma (IPHA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Genfit SA (GNFT) and Innate Pharma (IPHA) with bullish sentiments.

Genfit SA (GNFT)

In a report issued on February 9, Arsene Guekam from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Genfit SA, with a price target of EUR7.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.06, close to its 52-week low of $3.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Guekam is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 45.0% success rate. Guekam covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Pharnext SA, Guerbet SA, and Galapagos.

Genfit SA has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $7.36.

Innate Pharma (IPHA)

Kepler Capital analyst Damien Choplain upgraded Innate Pharma to Buy on February 9 and set a price target of EUR5.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.54.

Choplain has an average return of 6.6% when recommending Innate Pharma.

According to TipRanks.com, Choplain is ranked #1898 out of 7296 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Innate Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.83.

