Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: G1 Therapeutics (GTHX), Logicbio Therapeutics (LOGC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) and Logicbio Therapeutics (LOGC) with bullish sentiments.

G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on G1 Therapeutics, with a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $20.98.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 40.0% and a 50.7% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Silverback Therapeutics, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on G1 Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $65.67, which is a 209.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 4, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $68.00 price target.

Logicbio Therapeutics (LOGC)

In a report released today, Edwin Zhang from H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Logicbio Therapeutics and a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.68, close to its 52-week low of $4.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Zhang has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -11.6% and a 41.7% success rate. Zhang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Calliditas Therapeutics, Aldeyra Therapeutics, and Liminal BioSciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Logicbio Therapeutics with a $15.00 average price target, implying a 208.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 2, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

